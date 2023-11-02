Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.9 %

NOC traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.61. 147,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,306. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

