Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 571 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JEPI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.