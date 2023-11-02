Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires 19,218 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 6.1% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,351 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

