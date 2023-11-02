Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,756. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

