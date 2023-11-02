Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.13 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $298.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

