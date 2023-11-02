Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

PMAY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,324 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $537.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

