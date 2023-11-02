Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.65. 600,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average is $284.14. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

