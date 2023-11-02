Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 810 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Brunswick Price Performance
NYSE BC traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 97,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,837. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.