Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $142.53. 66,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,800. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.61 and its 200 day moving average is $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

