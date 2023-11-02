Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,443,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,707,000 after acquiring an additional 43,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.94. 364,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

