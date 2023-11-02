Steward Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,184 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 368,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,823. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.