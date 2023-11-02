Steward Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 469 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.96 on Thursday, hitting $145.94. 1,956,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,162,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

