Steward Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Steward Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,508 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February comprises approximately 6.5% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17,659.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 144,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 143,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 62.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 588,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,193,000 after purchasing an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,762 shares. The company has a market cap of $495.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

