Steward Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Steward Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $47,819,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 175.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 542,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after purchasing an additional 344,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 32.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,279 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.51. 90,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,753. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

