Steward Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 119,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,769. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

