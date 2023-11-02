Steward Financial Group LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1,377.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of TROW traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.52. 228,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,891. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.52%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

