Steward Financial Group LLC Has $15.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,857 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,751,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,368 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,764,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,507 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFIC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,154 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

