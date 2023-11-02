Steward Financial Group LLC Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steward Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.52. The stock had a trading volume of 361,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $556.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

