Steward Financial Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after buying an additional 7,751,285 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 46,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 155,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,862. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.