Steward Financial Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Steward Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,334 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September makes up approximately 1.4% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $32.22. 59,384 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $510.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

