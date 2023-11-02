Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $107,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 157,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 62,066 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 126.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.41. 24,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

