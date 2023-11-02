Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $131,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE UNP traded up $3.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

