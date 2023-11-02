Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $132,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.36. 499,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

