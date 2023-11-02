Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.99. 193,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.