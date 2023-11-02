Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $383,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 144.0% in the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BAPR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

