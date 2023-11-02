Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $61,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $170.26. The stock had a trading volume of 188,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,440. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

