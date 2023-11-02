Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $67,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.19. The stock had a trading volume of 607,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

