Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $90,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, reaching $145.58. 687,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,253. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

