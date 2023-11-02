Steward Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Steward Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.37. 42,128 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $417.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

