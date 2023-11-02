Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

DE stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.05. The company had a trading volume of 208,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,003. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.97 and a 200-day moving average of $395.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

