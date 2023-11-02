Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,099,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,337 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $49,165,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 76.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 246,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 106,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 64.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter.

BJUN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.56. 8,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

