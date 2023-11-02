Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New $332,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

