Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.36. 924,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $338.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $313.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

