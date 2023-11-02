Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,167,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,068,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $380.71. 432,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $308.60 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

