Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 575,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,412. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

