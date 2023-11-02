Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,399 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 326,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,891. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.