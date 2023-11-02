Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 741 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.