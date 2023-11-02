Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,732 Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares in the company, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,400 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.