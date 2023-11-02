Steward Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,233,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $292,391,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Visa stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.21. 940,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.32 and a fifty-two week high of $250.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.04. The company has a market cap of $449.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

