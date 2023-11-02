Steward Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.80. 188,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.03. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $289.94 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

