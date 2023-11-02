Steward Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Steward Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 77,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,141. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

