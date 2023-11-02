Steward Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Steward Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,222 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 28.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $88,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 214,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 179,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,393,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.56. 209,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,451. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

