Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 1,979 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Steward Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises 0.4% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,106 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS PDEC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,019 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

