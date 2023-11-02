Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steward Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 216.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.92. 301,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

