Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 571 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Steward Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.85. 363,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,716. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

