Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 6,972 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Steward Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for 0.8% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 779.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 479,800 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $7,358,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.85. 291,087 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

