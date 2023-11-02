Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $375,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.70. 1,882,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,651. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

