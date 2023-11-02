Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $702,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000. International Business Machines makes up about 0.2% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after acquiring an additional 235,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.38. 476,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,993. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

