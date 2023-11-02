Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,902,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.19. 980,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,831. The company has a market cap of $444.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

