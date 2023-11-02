Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.2% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $455.05. 128,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,209. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.44.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

